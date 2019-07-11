Ananya Panday Corrects Typo In 'Charlie's Angels' Post But Trolls Are Quicker

Ananya Panday Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Actress Ananya Panday recently shared a picture on her social media profiles in which she could be seen posing with her best buddies Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. It took her a while, but Ananya did correct herself and repost the picture - but not before eagle-eyed trolls had spotted her mistake. As far as errors go, it was hardly on the scale of Anushka Sharma's 2015 tweet in which she added 'Azad' to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's name - which she deleted soonest and for which she was pilloried on social media. Ananya's typo, while not savaged at the same level, also invited ridicule. One troll called her a 'graduate from nepotism school,' which we thought was unnecessarily harsh since a misspelling can happen to anyone and really has very little to do with nepotism.

Here's Ananya Panday's corrected post:

And here are the tweets, where the trolls included her error:

This is the deleted Tweet from student of the year.



Tweet of the year. pic.twitter.com/BPlsXNw2JG — (@Tejaswi_Kannada) July 10, 2019

intelligent #AnanyaPanday while everyone is busy with the match she silently retweeted litliterally it took 3 freaking hours to realise her mistake.that's how it'll be when u r a NEPOTISM SCHOOL graduate#INDvNZ#CWCUP2019#CWC19pic.twitter.com/ft20p80yPg — HK (@meharikiran) July 10, 2019

Deleted the original tweet :"angles" — Alyssa (@Bollywoodfan234) July 10, 2019

There were several who jumped to her defence, saying a typo is just a typo. We agree.

Ananya Panday, 20, is only one-film-old but has already had a close encounter with social media unpleasantness. Earlier this year, she was publicly called out by former schoolmates for claiming she had been accepted into universities abroad when she allegedly hadn't.

Soon after, Ananya launched an anti-bullying initiative called 'So Positive.' In a video she shared, Ananya said: "They wrote you are too thin. You have no talent. You are a product of nepotism. They accused me of being a liar. Just for a moment, I contemplated about who they are. They are nothing just faceless, unidentified and unverified newly created social media accounts. Social media bullies and I thought why me? Why would someone who does not even know me pass such nasty personal remarks? In the end, I realised it's not me. It's not only me."

Here's the video we are talking about:

Ananya Panday's 'So Positive' campaign has received support from celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar among others.

Ananya also wrote a post on the allegations that she lied about getting into universities: "I didn't want to do this. I didn't feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at University of Southern California have been doing the rounds for a while now. They've been getting out of hand, and it's even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this."

Read her entire post here:

On the work front, Ananya Panday is preparing for her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh/i>, which also features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

