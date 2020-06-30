Shruti Haasan's Throwback Tuesday Post Has The Internet's Heart

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan, in a throwback state of mind, shared an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days. It will be difficult to say what we liked more about the actress' post - the super cute picture or the caption that she accompanied her photograph with. In case you are wondering what the caption was, Shruti wrote: "Laughing since the 90s watching people fall into the traps I set for them." In the throwback picture, Shruti can be seen laughing with all her heart. Just like us, Shruti's Instafam also loved her picture. "Since then till now, best smile ever," commented a fan. "Very cute," added another. "How sweet," read another comment.

Take a look at Shruti's post here:

Shruti frequently delights her Instafam with posts from different facets of her life. On Father's Day, the actress shared a picture with her father and veteran actor Kamal Haasan and she wrote: "Happy Father's Day Appa dearest. Thank you for being you. Thank you for inspiring me to be courageous in art and in life."

In terms of work, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the short film Devi, which was directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films. The film also stars Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Shruti Haasan has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. She has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.