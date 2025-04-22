Shruti Haasan Shares Adorable Pics With Father Kamal Haasan: "My Source Of Light And Strength"

Shruti Haasan is a Daddy's girl and her latest Instagram post can vouch for that. On Tuesday, Shruti posted two adorable images with her father Kamal Haasan. In the pictures, Kamal Haasan is seen seated on a chair while Shruti is seen seated in front of him (on the floor). Shruti is dressed in her casual best while Kamal Haasan channels summer vibes in a pink t-shirt.

Sharing the images, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Always my source of light and strength and constant source of laughter :) love you the most appa."

The pictures garnered a whole lot of love. Suchitra Pillai wrote, "God bless you both." Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, "The best with the bestest."

Take a look:

Kamal Haasan is currently promoting his film Thug Life. The film marked Kamal Haasan's reunion with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after Nayakan (1987).

On Friday, the makers of Thug Life held a press conference in Chennai. Pictures and videos from the event have been doing the rounds online. One particular clip has grabbed everyone's attention.

In the video, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are seen seated side by side, enjoying a delicious South Indian meal the traditional way - served on a banana leaf. Also joining them at the table is Silambarasan, who will be seen playing a key role in Thug Life.

Thug Life has been jointly backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. The film also features Trisha, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Abhirami in key roles.

Thug Life is all set to hit cinema screens on June 5, 2025.



