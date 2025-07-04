Court Bars Kamal Haasan From Making Remarks Against Kannada

Weeks after the Supreme Court said Kamal Haasan did not need to issue any apology for his "Kannada was born out of Tamil" comment, a court in Bengaluru has barred the actor from making any remarks against the language.

An Additional City Civil and Sessions judge was hearing a petition by pro-Kannada organisation Kannada Sahitya Parishat seeking an injunction against Mr Haasan from making any defamatory remarks against Kannada language and culture.

In its ex parte (without the presence or response of the other party) order on Friday, the court restrained the actor from "posting, making, issuing, writing, publishing and/or distributing any statement or remarks claiming linguistic superiority over Kannada language or by making any statements having the effect of causing hurt or defaming the Kannada language, literature, land and culture" till the next hearing, which will be on August 30.

The court noted that the Kannada Sahitya Parishat "has been working towards the promotion of Kannada language, literature and culture across the state of Karnataka" and "is empowered to take any steps in the interest of Kannadigas, their literature and culture".

During the promotion of his film 'Thug Life' in May, Kamal Haasan had turned to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar and said, "This is my family in that place. That's why he has come here. That's why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included."

The remarks had sparked a furore and the Karnataka High Court had warned Mr Haasan against misusing his right to free speech. "The spoken word can't be taken back but there can be an apology. You cannot unscramble a scrambled egg," the court had said.

The actor had said his statement was misunderstood and that he deeply respects the Kannada language, but had not issued an outright apology.

Some pro-Kannada groups had then warned against the film's release in Karnataka and also threatened theatres.

Hearing a petition last month, the Supreme Court had said 'Thug Life' has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification and should be released in the state. It also said Mr Haasan should not have been asked to apologise.