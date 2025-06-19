'No Apology...': Supreme Court On Kamal Haasan's 'Kannada Born Of Tamil' Remark

The Supreme Court hauled up the Karnataka government Thursday afternoon over threats against the screening of actor-politician Kamal Haasan's new film 'Thug Life' in the state. It is your duty, the top court said, to act against people who issue such threats and demanded a 'plan of action' from the state.

A chastised state assured the court of action; "full protection and security" will be provided at all theatres is the film is released now, the government said. The police have now issued a notice to pro-Kannada groups, who had threatened to block the film over the actor's comment about the Kannada language.

The court also Kamal Haasan need make no apology for his remark - as demanded by protesters - and lamented the trend of art being stymied by people who claim hurt sentiments. "We cannot allow this to happen. Just because of an opinion, should a movie... a stand-up comedy should be stopped?"

The actor, meanwhile, said was satisfied with the state's reply and wants to close the case.

However, advocate A Velan, appearing for the original petitioner, opposed the closure request, arguing for guidelines and criminal proceedings against those who had issued the threats.

The original petitioner, a Mahesh Reddy, approached the Supreme Court last week; this was after the Karnataka High Court refused to direct the state to ensure the release of 'Thug Life' is not blocked.

The movie was to have opened in Karnataka on June 5 but has been mired in controversy over Kamal Haasan's comment about the Kannada language being "born out of Tamil".

The remark, at an event in Chennai, triggered fury, particularly among pro-Kannada groups.

Those groups demanded an apology, but Kamal Haasan refused to oblige; he said his comment had been misunderstood and that he respects the Kannada language. He also pointed to his fundamental rights while sources close to him said "there can be no... apology in a gunpoint situation".

As the controversy spiralled, Kannada movie theatre bodies, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, made not-so-subtle threats against the screening of 'Thug Life'.

The KFCC had said then the movie would not be allowed to screen in Karnataka without an apology, but has now told the Supreme Court it acted under pressure and had no objections to the film's release.

Kamal Haasan moved the High Court but found no relief.

Instead, the High Court reprimanded the actor and urged him to make that apology. "You are not an ordinary man," the court said of the 70-year-old superstar, who is set to become a Rajya Sabha MP.

However, Kamal Haasan refused to apologise and withdrew the film from Karnataka.

The original petitioner then approached the Supreme Court, which issued notice to the state government and transferred the case to itself. On Tuesday the court said the rule of law mandates a person must be able to release his film... a film with a CBFC (Censor Board of Film Certification)..."

The court also warned the state it could not allow "mobs and vigilante groups take over..."

