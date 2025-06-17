"Rule Of Law Mandates...": Top Court On Kamal Haasan's Film's Karnataka Release

Kamal Haasan's new film, 'Thug Life', has a censor board certificate and must be released in Karnataka, notwithstanding controversy over the actor-politician's comment about the Kannada language being "born out of Tamil", the Supreme Court said Tuesday afternoon.

The court also asked tough questions of the Karnataka government for failing to ensure the film's release - in the face of threats against its screening and a warning by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to 'ban' its release - and directed the state to file a reply in 24 hours.

"The rule of law mandates that a person must be able to release his film... a film with a CBFC (Censor Board of Film Certification) must be released," an irked Supreme Court said.

The film released worldwide on June 5 but has not been screened in Karnataka so far. Pro-Kannada groups claimed offence over the actor's comment at a pre-launch event in Chennai.

Kannada groups and activists had demanded an apology from the actor, but he refused to make one, saying his comments were misunderstood and that he deeply respects the language.

The court also noted the Karnataka High Court should not have called on Kamal Haasan to apologise for his remark. On June 3 the High Court served up a culinary-themed warning, telling the actor "... you cannot unscramble a scrambled egg" and urging him to make an apology.

The actor, however, refused to do so, as he has since the controversy broke.

The hearing in the High Court were over a plea by the actor to ensure his film's release is not blocked in any way; this was after warnings by pro-Kannada groups against screening the film.

The High Court, however, declined to offer any relief, declaring again he needed to apologise, "In this case you made a statement. Withdraw that statement... that is all. Crores can be earned from Karnataka... but if you don't need the people (of Kannada) then leave the revenue..."

That point was flagged today by the Supreme Court, which transferred the case from the High Court to itself, and pointed out, "... we can't let mob and vigilant groups take over the state..."

In the last Supreme Court hearing on this matter, advocate A Velan, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, i.e., Kamal Haasan, had accused the Karnataka government of bowing to pressure from "anti-social elements". The court's response to this was sharp and clear; Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, "We can't let mob and vigilant groups take over the state... we cannot allow this."