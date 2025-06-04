Exclusive: Amid Kannada Language Row, Kamal Haasan's "No Apology Over Gunpoint"

A day ahead of the pan-India release of his much-anticipated film 'Thug Life', actor and politician Kamal Haasan addressed the media but refrained from revisiting the controversy over his recent remarks about the Kannada language.

The film will release across India and globally on Friday - except in Karnataka.

Mr Haasan, who has been under fire for saying Kannada was born out of Tamil, earlier made it clear he has no intention to apologise or withdraw his remarks.

"There can be no demand for an apology in a gunpoint situation," a person in the know of these developments told NDTV, alluding to pressure from fringe groups and political outfits.

Mr Haasan told reporters he would speak at length later, as "a Tamil who wants to speak a lot."

On Tuesday, he said his comments were made purely out of affection for the late Kannada actor Rajkumar and his family, and denied any malice toward Karnataka or the Kannada language.

Amid strong observations from the Karnataka High Court, the actor, who approached the court seeking protection for the release of the film, later said he would not release the film in Karnataka.

When asked the idea behind this, the person added, "There could be a sense of fear; audiences may avoid theatres. A Karnataka release will happen only in a conducive atmosphere."

This suggested Mr Haasan is prepared to forgo revenue. Another lamented how freedom of expression often becomes the first casualty during such controversies.

"Fringe groups tend to have their way threatening to trigger law and order problems. In a democracy, there should be conversations even amid disagreements," the source said.

Support came from the ruling DMK, which had also backed Mr Haasan for his nomination to Rajya Sabha.

KN Nehru said there was nothing wrong in what Mr Haasan commented. "Tamil is the root of south Indian languages like Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. What he said is correct and historically factual."