Shruti Haasan Reacts To People Asking Her 'Which Number Boyfriend Is This': "I Don't Feel Bad About It"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shruti Haasan openly discusses her past relationships and breakups. She expresses regrets for hurting some valuable people in her life. Haasan sees her relationship failures as personal growth opportunities.

Shruti Haasan has been quite vocal about her relationships in public. Even when she broke up with her partner, she didn't hide it from the media. In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Shruti Haasan replied to people asking her 'Which number boyfriend is this'.

When asked if Shruti has any regrets in life, the actress told Filmfare, "I have hurt some people and I wish I didn't do that. Everything else, I have like zero regrets. I'm like, okay, I was a clown, it's fine. Just some people that were very valuable to me, I hurt them by mistake and I always now spend my time saying sorry for it."

Asked about her relationships, breakups and heartbreaks, Shruti wished she 'wasn't so influenced' by her relationships.

"We all have that one dangerous ex, apart from that, I do close the chapter with no regrets. That's why when people say, oh, which number boyfriend is this? You're not understanding - for you it's a number, for me it's the number of times I failed at having the love I want. So, I don't feel bad about it...but I feel a little bad. Of course, I'm human," admitted Shruti Haasan.

Shruti said she has been 'loyal' and 'good' in relationships, and if she hasn't chosen, she didn't 'owe people answers'. She also confessed that she doesn't blame her partners when they drift apart.

A few days ago, Shruti posted two adorable images with her father Kamal Haasan. In the pictures, Kamal Haasan is seen seated on a chair while Shruti is seen seated in front of him (on the floor). Shruti is dressed in her casual best while Kamal Haasan channels summer vibes in a pink t-shirt.

Sharing the images, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Always my source of light and strength and constant source of laughter :) love you the most appa."

Shruti was last seen in the 2023 films Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, The Eye, Hi Nanna and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. She is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.