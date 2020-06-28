Throwback: Shruti Haasan Shares Surreal Underwater Pics

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan, on Sunday, grabbed a spot on the trends list with pictures of her underwater photoshoot. On Saturday, Shruti Haasan shared multiple pictures of herself posing underwater and it is making her Instafam drool. In one of the pictures, Shruti can be seen wearing a red outfit and statement bracelets as she poses for the camera. "Water baby," Shruti captioned the picture and added the hashtag #throwback to her post. In another picture, she can be seen in a different pose. "I can go anywhere," Shruti wrote. She also shared multiple monochrome pictures from her underwater photoshoot. Take a look:

The one with Shruti Haasan dancing underwater. "I can dance anywhere," she wrote.

Here's a glimpse of Shruti Haasan's "patience" in a surreal underwater picture.

"Reaching for tomorrow," Shruti Haasan captioned the picture and added a heart icon.

Shruti Haasan shared a picture of her feet and wrote, "Floating in waiting - my feet never reach the ground."

Shruti Haasan also trended a great deal on Saturday for sharing a picture of herself showing her birthmark in her eye. Shruti shared a close-up picture and wrote, "Yes those are birthmarks in my eye - no, it's not some weird reaction - no, it's not a disease- yes, they get lighter and darker just like freckles - yes, it's very common- yes, I have had them for years and years and I think they're super special."

Shruti Haasan has a body of work that includes films such as Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Tevar, Gabbar Is Back and Welcome Back. Shruti was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and others. She has a Telugu action-thriller Krack and a Tamil drama Laabam to look forward to.