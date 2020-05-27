Shruti Haasan Posts Evidence She's Been A 'Weirdo Since 1995'

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan just made our Wednesday better. The 34-year-old actress just dropped a throwback picture of herself on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, a young Shruti can be seen sitting on a bed as she looks away from the camera. Dressed in black, Shruti can be seen smiling with all her heart as she sports a tattoo on her face. Sharing the throwback picture, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress wrote an ROFL caption, "Wearing all black. Random tattoo on face. Being a weirdo since 1995." She also added the hashtags "throwback" and "kutty me" to her post. Take a look:

Earlier, Shruti Haasan trended a great deal for a throwback picture featuring legendary singer Asha Bhosle. In the picture, Shruti Haasan, dressed in a school uniform, can be seen singing a track in front of the singer. Sharing the throwback picture, which was originally posted by a fan club, Shruti wrote, "I love this picture. I even remember this day and being so nervous to sing in front of the legend herself!" Take a look:

Shruti Haasan, in coronavirus lockdown, has been doing it all - from singing while playing the piano to treating her Instafam to snippets of her culinary experimentations. Take a look:

Shruti Haasan has a body of work that includes films such as Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Tevar, Gabbar Is Back and Welcome Back. Shruti was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and others. She has a Telugu action-thriller Krack and a Tamil drama Laabam to look forward to.