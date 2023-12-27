Shruti Haasan Dismisses Wedding Rumours: 'I'm Not Married'

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan clarified in her latest social media posts that she is not married. Runours about Shruti Haasan's marriage started doing the rounds after Orry AKA Orhan Awatramani claimed that she is married. Shruti Haasan clarified in her X (earlier known as Twitter) entry, "So, I'm not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don't know me at all, please calm down." Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan's boyfriend and artist Santanu Hazarika, on his Instagram story, wrote, "Y'all need to calm down! We are not married! Individuals who don't know us please stop spreading rumours," with a folded-hands emoji.

This is what Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika posted:

The rumours began after Orry, in an AMA session on Reddit, was asked by a user, "Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can't take a name just give hints." To which, Orry replied, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don't even know her/ Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a "Pune" (peon) like a spot boy or smth (sic)."

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the hit Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will next be see in The Eye and Dacoit. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's Best Seller.

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.