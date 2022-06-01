Shruti Haasan Shares A Mushy Mirror Selfie With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti with boyfriend Santanu. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika always manage to create a heavy buzz on the internet with their adorable pictures. On Wednesday, the actress shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle posing with him. In the image, she looks uber cool in an all-black outfit, while Santanu looks dapper in a green t-shirt paired with grey cargo pants. He paired the look with a black mask. The couple started dating in 2020 and then moved in together during the COVID-19 lockdown. Check out the post below:

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user and keeps her Insta family updated by sharing her recent pictures and videos. Earlier, on Santanu Hazarika's birthday, she shared several mushy photos, along with a cute note. She wrote, "Happy birthday my Santanu_Hazarika_art this world is blessed to encounter your gorgeous energy and I'm so thankful everyday to know you ! I wish you the happiest birthday my Angel monster Thankyou for being you and can't wait to see all that you do !"

Here have a look:

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film Luck, co-starring Iman Khan. She has also featured in films such as Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, D-Day and others. The actress has also worked in several Tamil and Telugu films such as 3, Gabbar Singh and many more. Apart from being an actress, she is also a composer and playback singer.

Talking about her upcoming films, Shruti Haasan has Gopichand Malineni's NBK107 and Prashanth Neel's Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.