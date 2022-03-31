Shruti Haasan's Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.(courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan shared picture-perfect moments from her photo archives on Instagram. The occasion? Well, it is her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika's birthday. Shruti shared some solo shots of the birthday boy, she also post mushy pictures with him. The actress added an adorable caption to her post and she wrote: "Happy birthday my Santanu Hazarika, this world is blessed to encounter your gorgeous energy and I'm so thankful everyday to know you ! I wish you the happiest birthday my angel. Thankyou for being you and can't wait to see all that you do." The comments section of her post was filled with birthday greetings for Santanu.

Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and an illustrator and also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative.

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others. She was last seen in the web-series Bestseller.

She has also been a part of films like Yaara, co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Vijay Varma. Last year, she starred in Krack and Laabam. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas in a film titled Salaar. Shruti Haasan also featured in the short film Devi which also starred Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.