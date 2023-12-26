Salaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Film Is At A Smashing Rs 254 Crore And Counting

Prabhas in a still from Salaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prabhas' Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 continues to roar at the box office and how. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which hit the theatres on December 22, minted Rs 45.8 crore on day 4 at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the high-on-action film stands at Rs 254.9 crore. Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film, on the opening day, made Rs 95 crore in India net (including all languages). It also became the biggest opening of 2023.

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. Salaar clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which was released on December 21.

Talking about this box office clash, Prithviraj Sukumaran in conversation with news agency ANI, said, “It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film; we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both will. I am looking forward to it.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 2.5 stars and wrote, "Solid star turns from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the main draws of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The rest of the film's appeal lies in the lure of unbridled excess."