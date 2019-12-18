'Shriram Lagoo Gave Me My First Break': Urmila Matondkar Shares Pics From Film She Starred In As A Child

Urmila Matondkar shared this photo (courtesy urmilamatondkarofficial)

Actress Urmila Matondkar, who began her journey in the film industry with actor-filmmaker Shriram Lagoo-directed Marathi film Zaakol, remembered the cinema veteran in a touching post. The morning after Shriram Lagoo's death, the 45-year-old actress took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and dug out photos of herself with the late actor-filmmaker from the sets of the 1980 film. Urmila Matondar was just six then. In her Instagram post, she wrote: "RIP Dr. Shriram Lagoo. Greatest actor of Marathi theatre and films but an even greater human being. He gave me my first ever break on the silver screen in his Marathi film Zaakol. Taught me about social commitment of an actor. It was sheer pleasure to watch him on stage. Will miss you always."

Shriram Lagoo died of age-related illness at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. He was 92. He is best known for his illustrious career not only in Marathi cinema but also in the Hindi film industry and his contribution to Marathi theatre. Zaakol remains the only film directed by Shriram Lagoo but he's credited with over 20 Marathi plays as a director. The legendary thespian was also as a trained ENT surgeon and was associated with several social causes.

Urmila's career as a child artiste expanded with films such as Shyam Benegal's Kalyug (1980), Shekhar Kapur's Masoom (1983), Praveen Bhatt's Bhavna among others. In 1989, she made her full-fledged debut opposite Kamal Haasan in Malayalam film Chanakyan, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Urmila is best known for starring in films such as Rangeela, Satya, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi. She was last seen in Marathi film Ajoba.

Shriram Lagoo will be forever remembered for his roles in films such as Sinhasan, Gharaonda, Pinjara, Ek Din Achanak and Kinara among others. In Marathi cinema, Shriram Lagoo featured in movies such as Masala, Mukta, Khichadi and Shasan, which will remain his last on screen appearance.