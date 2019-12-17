Veteran Actor Shriram Lagoo Dies At 92

A file photograph of Shriram Lagoo.

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo died of age-related issues at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. He was 92. "I spoke to his son-in-law. "He died due to age-related complications," playwright Satish Alekar told news agency PTI. He was best-known for his performances in Hindi as well as Marathi cinema and theatre. Shiram Lagoo directed more than 20 Marathi plays. The legendary thespian was also as a trained ENT surgeon and was associated with several social causes.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor paid tribute to Shriram Lagoo on Twitter. "RIP one of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shriram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr Sahab," tweeted Rishi Kapoor.

Shriram Lagoo's filmography comprised iconic films like Sinhasan, Samna , Pinjra, Zaakol, Khichadi, Mukta and Masala, to name a few. Besides his impressive filmography, He wrote his autobiography titled Lamaan.He was a part of Marathi plays such as Natsamrat and Himalayachi Saoli.

In terms of Hindi cinema, Shriram Lagoo was best-known for his performances in films like Ek Din Achanak, Gharonda and Lawaris among others. Shriram Lagoo is survived by his wife Deepa Lagoo.