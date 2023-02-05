Shraddha Kapoor's ROFL Reply To Alia Bhatt's New Post: 'Ranbir Kapoor, Apni Real ID Se Aao'

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is the biggest cheerleader of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Why do we say so? She is busy grooving to the song Tere Pyaar Mein from Ranbir's upcoming filmTu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In the clip, Alia is dancing to the beats of the peppy number at the gym. Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen opposite Ranbir, couldn't stop herself from reposting it on her Instagram Stories. Along with the video, Shraddha wrote, ““Ufff you cutestest (smiling face with heart emojis) Alia Bhatt.” Referring to Ranbir's unofficial account on Instagram, she added, “P.S. Ye kya makkari hai Ranbir? Apne real ID se aao (laughing emojis).” Reacting to Shraddha's note for Ranbir, Alia said, “Hahaha good luck making that happen my fellow fishy (laughing emojis).”

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Now, take a look at the video shared by Alia Bhatt. She is performing cardio exercises. For the caption, she mentioned, “Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege (As of now, we are in love with cardio).” She also tagged Shraddha Kapoor and the song's composer Pritam and added, “Tere Pyaar Mein on loop dada.”

Do you want to catch a glimpse of the original song? Well, take a look at this post shared by Shraddha Kapoor.

Check out the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released by the makers last month. Shraddha Kapoor, along with the trailer, stated, “Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, is all set to release on Holi this year. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Anubhav Singh Bassi (in his acting debut) and Dimple Kapadia.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she will make her big Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart Of Stone, co-starring Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also feature in Karan Johar's comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She was last seen in Brahmastra: Shiva Part 1 by Ayan Mukerji.