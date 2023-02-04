Just Alia Bhatt Grooving To Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Song Tere Pyaar Mein. That's It. That's The Post

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor might be a social media recluse but his wife Alia Bhatt isn't and so she decided to promote her husband's new song Tere Pyaar Mein from his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Alia Bhatt danced her way to fitness (literally). In the video posted by the actress on Instagram Alia can be seen working out. She is also seen grooving to the track Tere Pyaar Mein as she works out. Talk about multi-tasking. The actress' caption on the post read: "Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege (As of now, we are just in love with cardio)." Tagging Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Shraddha Kapoor and the song's composer Pritam and added:"Tere Pyaar Mein on loop dada."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

Here's a glimpse of the song, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt loves to share posts from her fitness diaries. She shared this post from her aerial yoga session and accompanied it with a caption on body positivity.

Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter in November last year. They named her Raha. Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married.

Meanwhile,Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has been directed by Luv Ranjan and it has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T-Series. It is all set to release on Holi this year. The film will hit the screens on 8th March 2023.