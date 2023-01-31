Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Song Tere Pyaar Mein Teaser: Shraddha-Ranbir Paint The Town Red

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

The makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar teased the audience with a snippet of the upcoming track Tere Pyaar Mein from the film. The teaser begins with the text "Love is back" flashing on the screen. The videos shows Ranbir Kapoor dancing in the middle of the street while Shraddha Kapoor walks towards the camera in style. The other montage features the actress running away as Ranbir Kapoor tries to catch her. Shraddha looks every bit stunning in a red outfit, while Ranbir is dressed in a casual OOTD. The track has been sung by Arijit Singh.

Sharing the video on her Instagram profile on Tuesday afternoon, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: "Teaser Alert. Do not hold us responsible if you fall in love with Tere Pyaar Mein. Song out tomorrow. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar."

Shraddha Kapoor shared a teaser of the song on Instagram. Take a look:

The trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released last week. Posting it on social media, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: "Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing.Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out now."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been directed by Luv Ranjan and it has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T-Series. It is all set to release on Holi this year. The film will hit the screens on 8th March 2023.

The film's director Luv Ranjan is best-known for helming the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. He also directed the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which emerged as a hit at the box office. He also produced Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De.