Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor Has Seen The Trailer And She Wants Answers

Shraddha Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor fans have much to rejoice. The actress is back to entertain us with her next film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been making headlines ever since its super fun teaser dropped. Now, ahead of the trailer release of the film, Shraddha Kapoor has a question for all of us. Sharing an adorable, goofy image of herself on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor said: “2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? (Is it tough to find love in 2023). A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers.” Replying to her post, her brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “Ha , good you used this photo awww hehe. We are all so excited too #tujhoothimainmakkaar.”





According to a report by Filmfare, the film's trailer will reportedly play ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in theatres. In December, the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar shared a new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In it, Ranbir is seen holding Shraddha in his arms. The pose is reminiscent of the iconic Barsaat poster from 1949 that featured Raj Kapoor and Nargis. While the duo's pose is romantic, their expressions are dramatic. Explaining why Shraddha Kapoor said: "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Nautanki > Couple Goals." The film has been directed by Luv Ranjan. It is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's first project together.



Before that, Shraddha Kapoor announced the title of the film with a teaser video. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are seen flirting in the clip. "And the title is... Finally here! Dekhoooo (watch it)," Shraddha captioned the post.





Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the film during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah last year. "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older,” he said.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been directed by Luv Ranjan. The film is being presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.