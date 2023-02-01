Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Song Tere Pyaar Mein: Ranbir Kapoor Is Madly In Love With Shraddha Kapoor

A still from the song. (courtesy: T-Series)

The first song Tere Pyaar Mein from Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is out, and it's all about love. In the song, Ranbir, madly in love with Shraddha, is chasing her around the streets, beaches and other picturesque locations of Spain to woo her. Shraddha, on the other hand, is also shown enjoying the attention. The song also features some steamy moments between Shraddha and Ranbir. The peppy tunes, beachy vibes and Ranbir-Shraddha's crackling chemistry make this song the perfect love anthem.

Tere Pyaar Mein is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, while it is composed by Pritam. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch the song Tere Pyaar Mein below:

Shraddha Kapoor also shared the song on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "LOVE IS BACK! Mummy kasam iss statement mein na jhooth hai na makkaari hai (Mother swear, there is no lie and no cheating in this statement). #TerePyaarMein Out Now."

Take a look below:

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer, which is all about love, breakup and revenge. The trailer describes the new-age relationship where it's easier to get into relationships but harder to get out of them.

Produced by Luv Films and T- Series, the romantic comedy-drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on the occasion of Holi, March 8, 2023. The movie also stars Boney Kapoor in a cameo role.