Spain Honours <i>Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar</i> Producer With Order Of Civil Merit

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar made its theatrical debut in March 2023. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the film was shot extensively in Spain. Now, a year after its release, the movie's producer Ankur Garg has been bestowed with Spain's prestigious Order of Civil Merit award. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The post mentioned that Ankur was given the award for “promoting cultural exchange between India and Spain”. Sharing an image from the award ceremony, Taran Adarsh wrote, “TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR' PRODUCER ANKUR GARG HONOURED WITH SPAIN'S PRESTIGIOUS AWARD... Producer and entrepreneur Ankur Garg was bestowed with Spain's prestigious 'Order of Civil Merit' honour for his contribution in promoting cultural exchange between India and Spain through Luv Films' much-celebrated movie TuJhoothiMainMakkaar, which was extensively shot across various picturesque locations of Spain.”

Ankur Garg is the co-founder of the successful film production company Luv Films along with Luv Ranjan. Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the duo has produced films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De and Jai Mummy Di under their banner.

Reacting to the award win, Ankur Garg said in a statement, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious La Cruz de la Orden del Mérito Civil from Spain. My sincere thanks to Ambassador H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Consul General Jorge de Lucas Cadenas, and Fernando Heredia for this recognition. Collaborating with everyone in Spain on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by my dynamic and talented partner Luv Ranjan, was an amazing experience enhanced by their support. I remain committed to fostering cultural dialogue between our nations. Thank you to all who have been part of this journey,” as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Spanish Ambassador to India H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol awarded the Order of Civil Merit to Ankur Garg in a grand ceremony. He added, “I am delighted to have presented the Order of Civil Merit to Ankur Garg. His work as a producer at the helm of the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has brought Spain closer to the Indian public. Tens of millions of Indians know a little more about our country thanks to his commendable efforts to shoot his film in Spain, even with all the difficulties imposed by Covid. His success is proof of the enormous potential for collaboration between Spain and India.”

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. Luv Films produced the project in collaboration with T-Series Films.