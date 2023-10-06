Explained: Why Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Have Been Summoned In Betting Case

The Mahadev app is presently under scrutiny from both the ED and various state police departments.

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for questioning in connection with the Mahadev gaming app, which is alleged to be a platform for illegal betting.

The probe agency summoned Shraddha Kapoor for questioning today while Ranbir Kapoor has requested a two-week extension to appear before the agency.

Yesterday, the probe agency summoned actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan for their alleged involvement in promoting the app. Comedian Kapil Sharma was also summoned as he had attended the success party of the Mahadev Book app held in Dubai last September.

Why has ED summoned Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor?

Shraddha Kapoor has been summoned to help provide insight into the source of the money they had received from the betting app. As social media influencers for the online betting platform, the celebs have allegedly received payments for conducting promotional activities for the app.

As for Ranbir Kapoor, the ED said that the actor had allegedly carried out promotional activities for the Mahadev betting app.

The Mahadev Book app, an online betting platform, is presently undergoing scrutiny from both the ED and various state police departments, including those in Bhopal, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

The company was primarily promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal and was mainly operated out of Dubai. The ED has alleged that the company utilised the online book betting app to register new users, create user IDs, and engage in money laundering through a convoluted network of undisclosed bank accounts.

Last month, assets worth Rs 417 crore were confiscated during raids at 39 sites across different cities. The spotlight on the Mahadev app intensified following Mr Chandrakar's lavish Rs 200 crore February wedding in the UAE, which was entirely paid in cash.