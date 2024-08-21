Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Narendra Modi To Become The 3rd Most Followed Celebrity On Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her film Stree 2. The Amar Kaushik directorial, which was released on August 15, has been breaking and rewriting the box office record books. Now, the actress has become the 3rd most followed celebrity on Instagram after cricket icon Virat Kohli and our favourite “Desi Girl” actress Priyanka Chopra. Shraddha with 91.5 million followers has surpassed Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Instagram. He has 91.3 million followers on the platform. FYI: Kohli enjoys a massive 217 million following on the platform. As for Priyanka, it stands at 91.8 million.

Coming back to Stree 2 and its killer performance at the box office. The film, on day 6, collected ₹25 crore at the Indian box office, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection stands at ₹ 254.55 crore.

The makers of Stree 2 organised a party to celebrate the film's success a few days ago in Mumbai. Actress Nimrat Kaur, who was part of the guest list, has shared inside pictures from the success bash on Instagram. She also wrote an elaborate note for team Stree 2. It read, “LOVE BOMBING RED ALERT. Stree 2 has felt like a personal victory from the first day, first show I caught at the theatre. As a die hard fan of this horror-comedy multiverse, here's celebrating the loveliest, gorgeous super girl Shraddha Kapoor, the forever perplexingly brilliant Rajkummar Rao, the man of the moment, director extraordiniare Amar Kaushik, ethereally stunning Tamannaah Bhatia, endlessly gifted Pankaj Tripathi ji, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana and all the others who's blood, sweat and tears have gone into making this mammoth success. Saving the last of all my love and appreciation for the daredevil, champion visionary, dearest Dinesh Vijan with a risk appetite and intuitive super power so rare to come by!! Congratulations Maddock Films on creating history, shattering records!!! Here's to many many more…” Replying to the heartwarming note, Shraddha Kapoor said, “Nothing like one Stree supporting another!!! So graceful and wonderful of you Nimrat!!! Means so much coming from such a fire brand stree like yourself.”

Stree 2 features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana are also part of the project. It has been backed by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films and Jio Studios.