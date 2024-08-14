<I>Stree 2</I> Stars Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Tram Ride In Kolkata:" A Wonderful Experience"

Stree 2's leading duo Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are actively promoting the film. Their recent visit to Kolkata was filled with excitement and fun. The production house, Maddock Films, shared glimpses of their trip on Instagram. In the post, Rajkummar is dressed in an all-black outfit, and Shraddha is wearing a vibrant red ensemble. The carousel begins with a shot of the duo outside a tram, where a group of women, clad in red and covering their faces, hold up a welcome message: “O Stree Calcutta mein aapka swaagat hai!” The next video captures them inside the tram. The two also hold a cake adorned with their miniatures and Stree 2 branding. The duo also took to dancing to the film's song Aayi Nai. The final slide features Rajkummar and Shraddha in the tram, announcing, “Stree 2 coming in theatres on 15th August.” The text attached to the post reads, “Ami tomay bhalobashi, Kolkata! Thank you for a wonderful experience.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. This film is a sequel to the highly successful Stree, which was released in 2018.

Stree 2 is set to compete with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office. The advance bookings for all three Independence Day releases are now open. On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently provided an update on the advance bookings. He noted that Stree 2 is gearing up for a “sensational start.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Taran wrote, “ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: ‘STREE 2' TICKET SALES ARE ON… The film industry can finally breathe a sigh of relief… #Stree2 is poised for a sensational start at the #BO… The pre-sales - which are growing rapidly by the hour - indicate a #Blockbuster start for this horror-comedy.”

“On the other hand, advance bookings for the other two #IndependenceDay releases - #KhelKhelMein and #Vedaa - are currently sluggish… However, there's hope that the ticket sales will pick up before they hit cinemas,” Taran Adarsh added.

Stree 2 is a part of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, which includes Stree, Bhediya and Munjya.