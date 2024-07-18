Shraddha Kapoor On Rumours Of Wedding To Rahul Mody: 'Woh Stree Hai, Usse Jab Dulhan Banna Hai Woh Banegi...'

Shraddha Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor, who will reprise her role in Stree 2, addressed the rumours of her wedding to Rahul Mody in a hilarious way at the trailer launch event of the film. Shraddha Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody, was asked when she's getting married at the event. Dressed in a red saree and sporting a long braid (cue - Stree reference), Shraddha Kapoor replied with a smile on her face, "Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi" (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like)." The audience got amused with her witty reply.

Shraddha Kapoor hit headlines when she shared a goofy selfie with Rahul Mody on her Instagram stories last month. Shraddha wrote in the caption, "Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar (Keep my heart but at least let me sleep peacefully)," adding a laughing emoji and a red heart emoticon.

The dating rumours began after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were spotted together on several occasions last year. They also attended a friend's wedding in March. Earlier, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, "After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often."

The source added, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."

For the unversed, Rahul Mody is a film writer. He wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The rumoured couple reportedly grew close while working together on the film.