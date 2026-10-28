'Shooting Reels Is Illegal': Uorfi Javed Claims Mumbai Society Stopped Guests From Entering Her Home

Yesterday, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was facing a new housing society restriction that prohibits her from shooting content inside her home. Later, she shared some more Instagram Stories calling out the society's rules.

She shared a screenshot of a notice addressed to her and wrote, "Shooting reels inside your own flat is illegal by my society."

In the next story, she is seen arguing with the security staff, which she captioned: "This man has illegally stopped guests from coming to my house as witnessed by @noyandeeprakshit. He came for a YouTube shoot and his team was physically stopped from entering my house. Illegally checked my staff's stuff, illegally checked stuff."

In the next story, she mentioned how her guests were asked to show their belongings before entering her apartment.

The caption read, "Illegal!!!!! Very soon I'll show this guy's face and all those involved in harassing me to this level."

Yesterday's Stories Shared By Uorfi Javed

The reality TV star took to her Instagram stories and claimed that the alleged harassment began after she called the police over a society rule that required residents to obtain permission from landlords for guests entering their apartments after 6 PM.

Sharing a story Uorfi wrote, “Meri society committee ne ek rule nikala hai naya mujhe pareshan karne k liye (My society committee has introduced a new rule to harass me) – I can't shoot any content in my own house!” She continued that the committee argued that such shoots qualify as commercial because the content is uploaded on social media and contributes to her popularity.

Photo Credit: Instagram

In a separate story, she added, “This hurt their fragile male ego. They told my landlord to kick me out, which she didn't, so now 4-5 men have had to use such low-level tactics to harass me/ kind of proud of myself.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Uorfi further alleged that the society members were restricting visitors from entering her home if they suspected them of carrying cameras or shooting equipment. She claimed that her guests' bags were being checked and questioned the legality of the restrictions. “Every other person shoots content in their house, how is this rule even legal? What I do in my own house is my business,” she added.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Such an incident is not new. Previously, taking to her X account, Uorfi explained that her society had imposed a new rule where no one could enter the premises after 10 PM, even for work-related purposes like shoots or interviews, adding that they even physically stopped people from entering her house.

She wrote, "So my society has a new rule: no guests allowed after 10 PM, and even for interviews or shoots, they will not allow anyone unless the owner has emailed them." They physically stopped people from entering my house."

On the work front, Uorfi was most recently seen hosting Splitsvilla X6 alongside Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra, and Nia Sharma.

ALSO READ | Uorfi Javed Calls Out "Low-Level Tactics" After New Housing Society Rule Stops Her From Shooting Content Inside Her House