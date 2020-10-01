'Shooting A Film Felt Impossible' But Bell Bottom Is Complete. Akshay Kumar's Unparalleled Swag In New Poster

Akshay Kumar on the poster of Bell Bottom (courtesy akshaykumar)

Highlights "Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment," tweeted Huma

"Safety, style and whole lot of swag put together!" wrote Lara Dutta

'Bell Bottom' is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021

Bell Bottom's current status is "complete", confirmed Akshay Kumar, who also shared a brand new poster of the movie on Thursday. Bell Bottom, which also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor, is a spy thriller set in the eighties. In the first poster, Akshay Kumar sports a moustachioed avatar with a typically retro suited look and his swag is truly unparalleled. "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. Bell Bottom completed. Here's the poster," tweeted Akshay Kumar. Sharing the new poster, Huma Qureshi tweeted: "Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!" Lara Dutta also tweeted the Bell Bottom poster and wrote: "Safety, style and whole lot of swag put together! This one's super special for everything it has managed to achieve."

Here's Akshay Kumar rocking it on the new poster of Bell Bottom:

Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here's the poster

.@Vaaniofficial@humasqureshi@LaraDutta@vashubhagnani@ranjit_tiwari@jackkybhagnani@honeybhagnanipic.twitter.com/Wyf08FMcen — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 1, 2020

Akshay Kumar flew to the UK in August to shoot Bell Bottom, which means the makers wrapped the shoot of the movie in just two months. Akshay kept his fans in the loop with constant updates about the film's shooting schedule. Just a day ago, Akshay tweeted: "So many happy faces in one frame...that's the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London."

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.