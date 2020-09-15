'Why Should Boys Have All The Fun?': Vaani Kapoor And Huma Qureshi In ROFL BTS Pics From Bell Bottom Set

Huma Qureshi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor are having a whole lot of fun on the sets of Bell Bottom. The actresses are shooting the film with Akshay Kumar and the rest of the cast including Lara Dutta in London. On Tuesday, Huma Qureshi posted fun-filled pictures of herself and Vaani Kapoor from the sets, in which the duo can be seen showcasing their "girl power" in really hilarious ways. In the pictures, Huma and Vaani can be seen giving goofy poses for the camera while laughing with all their heart. Vaani's bell-bottom pants also grabbed the attention of her fans. Nice, no? Sharing the pictures, Huma wrote: "Why should boys have all the fun? Right, Vaani Kapoor? #Bellbottom #happygirlsaretheprettiest. Strong girls support each other... and pull each other up! #girlpower #bts #madness #laughter."

The makers of Bell Bottom started shooting the first schedule of the film in London last month. Since then, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor have been adding beautiful pictures to their shoot diaries on Instagram. Check them out here:

Bell Bottom is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It is Bollywood's first film to shoot at an international location after the nationwide lockdown.