After <i>Saiyaara</i> Success, Ahaan Panday's Old Pic With Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria Goes Viral

Ahaan Panday is currently basking in the success of his debut film, Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romance-drama released in theatres last week and has already become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. While the actor continues to garner praise for his performance, the internet's attention has now shifted focus to his personal life.

Amid the buzz, an old picture of Ahaan with actress Tara Sutaria has gone viral online. The image shows Ahaan kneeling down on one knee as he holds Tara's hand. Several Reddit users claimed that the photo dates back to their teenage years when the two were allegedly dating, long before their Bollywood debuts.

While Ahaan and Tara never publicly confirmed their relationship, fans are loving the nostalgic throwback. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday is currently rumoured to be dating social media influencer and actress Shruti Chauhan. She also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram celebrating his Bollywood debut.

Sharing a picture of Ahaan on the big screen, Shruti wrote, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life... I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying, I'm screaming... the world will finally know you and what you can do!"

ICYDK: Shruti Chauhan, 28, has worked across theatre, film, advertising, magazine shoots, live hosting and social media campaigns. She also appeared in a supporting role in Gully Boy.

Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, is reportedly in a relationship with actor Veer Pahariya. A source told ETimes that the actress started dating Veer a while back. “The two started dating just a couple of months ago. And they are trying to figure things out. They often keep going out for dates,” the source was quoted as saying.

The rumoured couple was also the showstoppers at the 25th Lakme Fashion Week, held at Jio World Convention between March 26 and 30. They walked the ramp together for British brand ASOS's "A Summer of Style" collection.