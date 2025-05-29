Months After Ex Aadar Jain's Wedding, Tara Sutaria Finds Love Again In Veer Pahariya: Report

Are Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya the new Bollywood couple? Well, well, the rumoured pair are reportedly "going out for dates" and "figuring things out" at the moment.

A source told ETimes that Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya started dating a while back. “The two started dating just a couple of months ago. And they are trying to figure things out. They often keep going out for dates,” the source was quoted as saying.

Not to forget, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya turned showstoppers at the 25th Lakme Fashion Week, held at Jio World Convention between March 26 and 30. The duo walked the ramp for British brand ASOS's "A Summer of Style" collection. They made a case in contrasting black and white outfits.

Tara Sutaria picked a V-neck, long and flowy black lace gown. She paired the dramatic silhouette with minimal accessories and on-point makeup.

As for Veer Pahariya, the Skyforce actor made his runway debut in a crisp white suit and ivory trousers.

Veer Pahariya was previously rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan. The duo shared screen space in the Abhishel Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani directorial, Skyforce. Akshay Kumar and Nimrit Kaur were also a part of the project.

Veer Pahariya had opened up about his dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan. The actor, in a conversation with Zoom, said, “I was 20 when gossip about my relationships made headlines. I was not in public life, so they never asked my opinion. What was on the internet was the truth for people. I was affected by that, but what can be done? Now, I don't care.”

Veer Pahariya added, “It's fine now. I signed up for it.”

Meanwhile, in 2019, during an interview with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan confirmed dating Veer Pahariya in the past. She said, “He's (Veer) the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.”



For the unversed, Veer Pahariya is the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and the son of Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Pahariya. Veer is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin. After they broke up in 2023, Aadar got married to their common friend Alekha Advani in February.

Workwise, Tara Sutaria recently appeared in the music video Pyaar Aata Hai opposite Ishaan Khatter.