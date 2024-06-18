Shoaib Ibrahim Brushes Off Trolls Targeting Son Ruhaan: 'They Just Want Your Attention'

Shoaib Ibrahim and son Ruhaan. (courtesy: YouTube )

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim is always open about personal and professional challenges. The actor and his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, also have YouTube channels where they keep uploading vlogs and giving sneak peeks into their family life. Recently, during an “ask me anything” session on Instagram, Shoaib opened up about the trolls who post mean comments about their son Ruhaan. It all began when a fan wrote, “Ruhaan ko sab log Galt Galt comments karte h to aapko strictly lena cahiye Allah ki nemat h jesi bhi h hume qabul h. [You should take action against people who are dropping mean comments about Ruhaan.]”

To this, Shoaib Ibrahim replied, “Jaise mai hamesha hi kehta hu ki public figure hone ke fayde bhi hai, nuksaan bhi hai. Faayda yeh hai ki aapko duniya ke har ek kone ke pyaar milta hai. Nuksaan yeh hai ki aapko hate bhi milta hai. Kai log kuch bhi bolte hai aapko leke, humko leke, family ko leke, even Ruhaan ko leke, bache ko leke. Ab ek cheez mujhe samajh ni aati ki jo shaks ek chote se bache ko bol skta hai, to usse aap kya hi umeed karoge? [As I have always said there are pros and cons of being a public figure. The advantage is that you receive love from every corner of the world. The disadvantage is that you also get hate. People say all sorts of things about me, my family, and even Ruhaan. Now, there's one thing I don't understand: what can you expect from a person who can say something about a child?]”

Shoaib Ibrahim continued, “Hum kya reaction de aur kya action le kyuki reaction, action kuch dena iska matlab yeh hai ki vo baitha hi insaan isi cheez ke liye hai ki aap usko reaction do, tavajjo do. Aur is cheez ko vo aur hype kre. To mujhe lagta hai ki in saari cheezo ko ignore karna chahiye. [What should we do? Reacting to trolls means we are fulfilling their purpose. They just want your attention. So, I think we should ignore all these things.]”

Shoaib Ibrahim concluded the statement by saying, “Aur aise to social media me aaj kahin bhi, kabhi bhi, kisi pe bhi, koi bhi allegation lga skta hai. Aap har ek cheez ka thodi jawab doge yaar kyunki aap nahi de sakte. Kal ko bethe koi kuch bhi bol dega yeh aisa hai, vo vaisa hai, iska yeh hai, usko vo hai. To maan thodi lenge. Rumours rumours hota hai, rumours ko hamesha udne do. Rumours ki ek cheez aur achi hoti hai ki aapki baatein bhi hoti hai to hone do, mai aisa maanta hu us cheez ko. And yes Ahmadullah, hamare saath sab theek hai. [And on social media today, anyone can make an allegation against anyone, anywhere, anytime. You can't respond to every single thing because you simply can't. Tomorrow, someone sitting somewhere might say anything about you—this is like that, that is like this, this person is this way, that person is that way. We can't just accept it all as truth. Rumours are just rumours, let them always spread. One good thing about rumours is that they keep people talking about you, so let them be. That's what I believe. And yes, Ahmadullah, everything is fine with us.]”

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar got married in February 2018. The couple welcomed Ruhaan in June 2023.