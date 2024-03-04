Dipika Kakar On Husband Shoaib Ibrahim's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Loss To Manisha Rani: 'Feel Bad'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ms.dipika)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Manisha Rani lifted the winner's trophy at the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which was held on Saturday night. Now, television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who was one of the claimants to the trophy, has reacted to Manisha's big win. After the grand finale, Shoaib Ibrahim released a vlog on his YouTube channel, where he spoke about his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa journey. In the video, Shoaib's wife Dipika Kakar also got emotional as she spoke about the hard work he had put in for the dance reality show. In the vlog, he can be heard saying, "Many congratulations to Manisha and her fans. It's a competition, victory and defeat are a part of it. I am glad I came this far. I thank God and you all for giving me unconditional love. I always say that everything that happens is God's will. It was a wish to be a part of the finale, that came true.”

Shoaib's wife Dipika Kakar also spoke about her husband's journey in the dance reality show. She said, "Thoda bura toh lagta hai (it does feel bad a little), it is human nature. After a journey of 17 weeks and all the hard work, coming so close, Shoaib was never at the bottom. He has evolved so much as a dancer, Farah maam praising him is a big deal. Anyways, congratulations to Manisha and Ashutosh, when I was on Jhalak, Ashu was assisting Vaibhav and this is his first season as a main choreographer, so congratulations to him.”

Adding to this, Shoaib also said, “It is obvious to feel bad a little, but it's okay, always things do not go the way you plan them. I had never thought I would make it to the top 3. So, all I will say is Thank You.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan were the hosts. Celebrities like Indian playback singer Sreerama Chandra, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma were also part of the show.