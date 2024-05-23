Watch: Shoaib Ibrahim's Son Ruhaan Calls Him Abba

Shoaib Ibrahim and son pictured together. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, who have huge followers on YouTube, recently shared a vlog in which their son Ruhaan can be seen calling Shoaib "Abba". The video begins with Shoaib making birthday plans for his son Ruhaan. Later, he takes his wife and son to a shopping mall. Shoaib and Ruhaan can be seen engaging in a playful exchange in front of a mirror. At one point, he asks Ruhaan to call him Abba, and to his surprise, Ruhaan says the word. Shoaib's joy is reflected on his face. Shoaib can be heard saying, "Kasam se ye ek aisi feeling thi jo mein nahi bayan kar sakta. I think aesa feel mujhe life mein kabhi huya hoga jab Ruhaan ne mujhe Abba bola." (Really, I can't express this feeling. I don't think I've ever experienced anything quite like it before.)" Take a look at the video here:

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika welcomed their son in June last year. Shoaib shared a lovely image from the hospital. Dipika is seen resting on the bed, while he kneels down to be right next to her. He wrote, " 21-06-2023 and The parenthood journey begins. #alhamdulillah." Before that, the doting father had announced that Ruhaan would have to stay in the NICU. He said, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry [about]. Keep us in your prayers" with a heart and folded hand emojis. Take a look at the post here:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been married since 2018. Dipika is known for serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8. Shoaib is known for Ishq Mein Marjawan, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.