Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Share First Pic Of Son, Reveal Name

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim with son. (courtesy: ms.dipika)

Television actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have shared the very first photo with their baby son. In the heartwarming picture, the couple can be seen showering their little bundle of joy with love, holding him close to them. The baby remains hidden from the camera, with only his tiny fist sticking out. Born prematurely on June 21, Ruhaan faced some initial challenges and had to be admitted to NICU for several days, the couple previously revealed on social media and their YouTube vlogs. Grateful for the overwhelming support and well-wishes from their fans, Dipika expressed her heartfelt gratitude in the caption, saying, "RUHAAN. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers."

Needless to say, warm wishes poured in from friends and colleagues in the industry. One such message came from new mother Gauahar Khan, who wrote, “Blessings [heart emoji].” Kishwer Merchantt, another new mom, dropped heart and evil eye amulet emojis.

Check out the image here:

Following the birth of their son, Shoaib Ibrahim had shared a lovely image from the hospital. In it, Dipika is seen resting on the bed, while he is kneeling down to be right next to her, with the two smiling. He wrote, “ 21-06-2023 and The parenthood journey begins. #alhamdulillah.” Before that, the doting father had announced that Ruhaan would have to stay in the NICU. He said, “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry [about]. Keep us in your prayers” with a heart and folded hand emojis.

The television couple, who enjoy a massive following on YouTube, have been keeping fans updated about their baby's health. After spending several days in the NICU, Ruhaan was brought home with much fervour. In a vlog documenting the same, Dipika Kakar said that the entire family was relieved that they were finally home with the baby. She added that she was glowing, despite being sleep deprived for days.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been married since 2018.