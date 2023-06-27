Shoaib Ibrahim Shares First Pic With Dipika Kakar After Baby's Birth: 'The Parenthood Journey Begins'

Shoaib Ibrahim with Dipika Kakar. (courtesy: shoaib2087)

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed their first child - a baby boy - on June 21. As shared by the actor, it was a premature delivery but there is “nothing to worry about”. The actor had shared previously that the little one is recovering in the NICU. Shoaib has now uploaded an adorable picture with his wife Dipika, who is seen resting on the hospital bed, while he is kneeling down to be right next to her. The happy couple is seen smiling in the picture. “21-06-2023 and The parenthood journey begins. #alhamdulillah,” he captioned the post, which was soon bombarded with wishes and blessings from fans.

In the latest video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Shoaib gave updates about the health of both Dipika Kakar and their baby boy. He said, “Day by day thoda sa improvement dikh raha hai usme. Doctors are very confident ki bohut jald woh theek hojayega. ‘Aap usko apne saath ghar pe leke jayenge' (Day by day there is some improvement in his health. Doctors are very confident that he will recover soon, and they said, 'Soon, you will be able to take him home').” Shoaib further revealed that things are moving towards normalcy and the baby is on the road to recovery. Therefore, he will be kept in the NICU for a few more days. Talking about his wife Dipika Kakar's health, Shoiab stated that she is still experiencing a little pain because of the C-section but is recovering.

Shoaib Ibrahim had announced the good news a day after his 36th birthday, on Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry [about]. Keep us in your prayers” and added a heart and folded hand emojis.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018 in Bhopal. The couple announced the pregnancy earlier this year on January 22.