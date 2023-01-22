Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Are Expecting Their First Child. Share Cute Posts

Shoaib Ibrahim shared this picture. (courtesy: shoaib2087)

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child, the couple announced pregnancy on Sunday with cute Instagram posts. The couple shared joint posts on Instagram and revealed that it's the "most beautiful phase of their lives." In the post shared by Shoaib, the couple is sitting with their back to the camera, in white ensembles and matching caps. Dipika's cap reads, "Mom-To-Be," while Shoaib's reads, "Dad-To-Be." Sharing the post, he wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai (It's the most beautiful phase of our lives)...Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. #alhamdulillah. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one (We need your blessings for our little one)."

Soon after they shared the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan commented," May Allah bless u both on this new journey. Ameen." Sasural Simar Ka co-star Avika Gor wrote, "Oh my god!!!!!" Charu Asopa wrote, "Congratulations."

In another post shared by Dipika Kakar, they can be seen posing for the camera with an adorable pair of shoes and captioned it as "Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours. Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one (We need your blessings for our little one)."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love on the sets of their popular show Sasural Simar Ka. After dating for several years, they got married in 2018.