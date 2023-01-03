Mom-To-Be Gauahar Khan Shares Pics From Goa Holiday

Gauahar Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan is looking forward to an eventful 2023. The actress-model is expecting her first child with her husband Zaid Darbar. Gauahar has begun the New Year with two lovely images of herself. In the photos, Gauahar, dressed in a white dress, is smiling as she cradles her baby bump. In the caption, Gauahar mentioned that this was her “first bump pic” along with other tags like #grateful #sunshine #keepitreal #love #blessings. Replying to the post, Gauahar's husband, choreographer-content creator Zaid Darbar said, “ Beautiful,” with a heart emoji. Actress Mukti Mohan said, “Oooooo my myyyyyyyyy such a super duper news. God bless. 2023 will be full of joy and love for you and your family. Much love G.” Singer Neeti Mohan, Mukti's sister, wrote, “2023 will be super blessed.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced the pregnancy on Instagram with an adorable video. In a joint social media post, the couple shared an animated video that opens with the words, "One became two when Z (Zaid) met G (Gauahar). And now the adventure continues as we become Three." The video concluded with these words, "Gauahar and Zaid +1, In Sha Allah. Seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey." Sharing the post, Gauahar wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah." Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's announcement received a lot of love from fans and friends. Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na lage," Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "Congratulations." Actress-singer Sophie Choudry wrote, "Mashallah!! Congratulations you guys.”



Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been married since December 2020. Gauahar Khan is known for her work in projects such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, 14 Phere and more. Zaid Darbar is a dancer and son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar.