Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Are Expecting Their First Child

Gauahar Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, on Tuesday, announced the pregnancy on Instagram via an adorable video. The couple in a joint social media post shared an animated video in which they asked for "love and prayers" as they embark on a new journey. The clip opens with these words, "One became two when Z (Zaid) met G (Gauahar). And now the adventure continues as we become Three!" The video concluded with these words, "Gauahar & Zaid +1, In Sha Allah. Seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too."

Soon after Gauahar Khan shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na lage," Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "Congratulations" with two heart emoticons, Sophie Choudry wrote, "Mashallah!! Congratulations you guys," and Mahhi Vij wrote, "Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh."

Here have a look at the post:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar fell in love during the COVID lockdown and got married in December 2020. Since then, they have been blessing their fans' Instagram feeds with adorable pictures and videos. Check out some pictures and videos below:

Gauahar Khan is a winner of Bigg Boss Season 7 (2013). He has worked in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, 14 Phere and more. She was also seen in web series such as Salt City and Shiksha Mandal.

On the other hand, Zaid Darbar is an actor and son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar.