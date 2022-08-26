Gauahar Khan's Advice To Those Outraged By Ranbir Kapoor's Comment On Pregnant Alia Bhatt

Gauahar Khan shared this image. (courtesy gauaharkhan)

TV star Gauahar Khan, in her latest tweet, cryptically hinted at the joke Ranbir Kapoor made about pregnant wife Alia Bhatt recently. Gauahar, who co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor in the 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, wrote that people have become too "sensitive" these days and get upset over a "light" joke made by a husband. She tweeted: "Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye. Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world (People have become very sensitive these days. Now even cracking a light joke with your wife isn't allowed, who knows what might offend people)."

This is what Gauahar Khan tweeted:

Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 25, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor, during and Instagram Live session, pointing at Alia's baby bump said, "Well I can say somebody has phailoed," adding that it was a "joke." After the actor was slammed for his comment which was labelled insensitive by a section of the Internet, Ranbir apologised publicly at an event. "Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. It wasn't my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off. My sense of humour falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got offended by it," said Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating on the sets of Brahmastra. After dating for over 4 years, they got married in April this year. The couple are expecting their first child together.

Gauahar Khan, who has also featured in films like Game and Ishaqzaade, was also seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. Gauahar, a former model, featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Other than that the actress has also starred in the Hindi version of The Office, and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.