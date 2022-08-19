Ranbir Kapoor's Comment About Pregnant Alia Bhatt Slammed By Internet

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's comments about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt have created a lot of buzz on social media. He made the remark while promoting his upcoming film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it is slated to release in theatres on September 9 this year.

During a live session on film promotion, the stars were seen talking about why they are not promoting Brahmastra in the way they do for other movies. Alia Bhatt replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod (talking about widespread promotion) everywhere, right now our focus is..."Ranbir Kapoor quickly pointed at his wife's baby bump and said, "well I can say somebody has phailod (reference to her getting fat), adding he meant the comment as a joke.

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were seen stunned by the comment.

The clip of the interaction is circulating on Reddit. While some users expressed shock at Ranbir Kapoor's comment, others took it in a light gesture.

"If he is saying this on camera, think what he says in private... but he has made loads of such comments with Katrina and Anushka.. and they both give it back to him then and there," said a user.

"My ex was like this. He would say things about my weight and personality and try to pass them off as jokes. Alia should run far away from him," said another.

"Best comment," one of the users said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April at their house in the presence of family and a few close friends. Alia had announced her pregnancy in June in an Instagram post in which she wrote: "Our baby... Coming soon."