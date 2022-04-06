Can You Relate To This? Gauahar Khan Shares A Hilarious Video On Fasting During Ramadan

Gauahar Khan. (courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Highlights Gauahar Khan shared a post

"To everyone who Loves my #ramadan content," wrote Gauahar

Gauahar was last seen in Bestseller

Gauahar Khan posted a hilarious yet relatable video on her Instagram handle on the realities of fasting during Ramadan. Also known as Ramzan, it is a month-long festival wherein all Muslims observe fast from sunrise to sunset and conclude it after sighting the Moon. The actress shared a video of herself dressed in a salwar suit and headscarf, standing next to a table full of several delicacies. In the first part of the video, she highlighted that people often feel that those who observe fast, are tortured at the mention of food.

As Ramadan is underway, Gauahar Khan is observing Roza (fast). The video showed Gauahar panting heavily on seeing the food -"What people think we feel like looking at food in roza," read the text. In the second part of the video, she began dancing, and the text changed to, "We actually never feel a thing! And can cook, serve, and resist just fine. Ramadan." Gauahar captioned the video as, "To everyone who Loves my #ramadan content, big hug! Drop a heart for all the rozedaars ! #comment #trendingnow #reelitfeelit #ramadan2022 #funny"

Soon after Gauahar Khan shared the video, her fans bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Yeh we get so much sabr in roza. perfectly explained," while another wrote, "Exactly".

Here have a look:

Gauahar Khan knows how to keep her fans entertained even during Ramadan. On Tuesday, she shared a funny video of her sister Nigaar Khan on her Instagram handle. The video showed Nigaar breaking her fast, but before she can have a bite of Khajur, Gauahar stops her and reminds her of concluding her fast only after hearing azaan (prayer). The text on the video read," 'When you think it's iftaar time, but you haven't heard the azaan." Check out the video below:

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Bestseller.