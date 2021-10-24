'You Are My Heart, Soul And Pride': Gauahar Khan's Adorable Birthday Post For Husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gauaharkhan )

On husband Zaid Darbar's birthday, actress Gauahar Khan posted a bunch of adorable pictures of themselves and accompanied them with a loved-up note for him. Gauahar married singer Zaid Darbar in December last year. In her post, she described her husband as her "heart, soul, laughter, strength and pride." Her birthday post for Zaid read: "My life Zeddy! Now I know what I was missing all my life. You are my heart, soul, laughter, strength, pride! Alhamdulillah. Happy happy birthday my shauhar. You are simply the best, a gift to all your rishtas in life. Best brother, amazing son and a super friend and everything and more to your wife! May Allah give you the longest, healthiest, and successful life. Ameen. Sun ameen. Ya rabbul aalameen."

See Gauahar Khan's birthday wish for Zaid Darbar here:

The actress' Instagram feed is filled with loved-up pictures of herself with her husband. Just a few days ago, she shared this throwback picture.

ICYMI, a glimpse of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's "love, 600 metres above ground level."

The couple have so much fun together, as per their respective social media profiles. Remember when Gauahar shared a video of herself and Zaid using the popular Squid Game filter on Instagram? "#squidgame was the most crazy , fun , amazing show to watch. But this game was even more fun to play! #redlitegreenlite #weWon #weLived hahahha!" she wrote.

Gauahar Khan was last seen in Netflix's film 14 Phere. Before that, she featured in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, has worked in numerous movies like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan.