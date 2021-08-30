'Be Humble, Be Real': Gauahar Khan's Guide To Living A Positive Life

Gauahar Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Actress Gauahar Khan, who was vacationing with husband Zaid Darbar in the Maldives till this weekend, urged her fans and followers to always "stay humble" in her latest post on Instagram. Gauahar shared a few photos of herself from her holiday and accompanied it with a thought-provoking note that read: "The ocean makes you feel so small, imagine how small a part you are in this entire universe created by the Almighty! Yet we keep pride and arrogance for our existence! #BeHumble #BeReal #spreadlove #Musafir #Alhamdulillah #maldives." In the pictures, Gauahar Khan can be seen sporting a grey dress and having a good time on a boat.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar returned to Mumbai from the Maldives on Sunday. The couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The actress has already filled her Instagram diaries with stunning pictures and videos of herself from the beach destination. "High seas, Choppy water, Treaded it with my moves. Heheheh #maldives," she captioned one of the posts while sharing another, Gauahar Khan wrote: "Have arrived! Alhamdulillah. #Maldives. A place I always only wanted to visit when I'm married."

Gauahar Khan was last seen in Netflix's film 14 Phere. Before that, she featured in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, has worked in numerous movies like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan.