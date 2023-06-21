Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Welcome A Baby Boy: 'Keep Us In Your Prayers'

Image was shared by Shoaib. (courtesy: shoaib2087/a>)

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim turned parents on June 21. The couple welcomed their first child - a baby boy - during the early hours of Wednesday. Shoaib, who celebrated his 36th birthday a day ago on June 20, shared the good news via a post on Instagram Stories. The actor also revealed that it was a “premature delivery” but there is nothing to worry. “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry [about]. Keep us in your prayers,” he wrote. He also added a heart and folded hand emojis. Take a look:

Dipika Kakar re-shared the post on Instagram Stories with a blue heart and prayer emojis.

A day ago, Shoaib also shared a picture of himself posing with his ‘papa-to-be' birthday cake. He thanked fans for showering all the love and wishes on his special day. In the Instagram post, Shoaib also expressed his excitement about entering the new phase (of being a father) of his life. He wrote, “This one as “papa to be” and Inshallah I will be entering a new phase of my life soon… can't wait myself…too many emotions too much excitement. Thank you so much everyone for your lovely wishes and blessings. I love you all.”

Now, take a look at this adorable picture of Shoaib Ibrahim hugging his wife Dipika Kakar's baby bump.

The couple announced their pregnancy in a joint post on Instagram, earlier this year on January 22. The photograph features the couple sitting with their back to the camera, in white ensembles and matching caps. While the text on Dipika's cap read, "Mom-To-Be," Shoaib's read, "Dad-To-Be."

Alongside the picture, they wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai (It's the most beautiful phase of our lives)...Yessss, we are expecting our first child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. #alhamdulillah. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one (We need your blessings for our little one)."

Dipika Kakar got married to Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 in Bhopal.