Pregnant TV Star Dipika Kakar Quits Acting To 'Live Life As A Housewife And Mother'

Television actress Dipika Kakar is a household name. The actress gained nationwide popularity with her lead role in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The actress, who was last seen in the reboot of the same show named Sasural Simar Ka 2, announced that she has decided to quit acting, in a new interview. The actress, who is pregnant with her first child, has shared that she wants to enjoy her life as a housewife and mother. The actress, who is married to her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, said, “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don't want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother.”

In the same interaction, she also shared that her dream has always been to live as a housewife and that her career in entertainment was a happy accident. She further added that she was lucky to be able to enjoy her pregnancy in the way she saw fit. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim too hinted at taking a few months off after the birth of their child but said that he was still weighing his options.

The couple shared that they were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post, in January. They wrote, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (This is the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yes, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one."

In the image, the couple is twinning in white ensembles as well as caps with the words “mom-to-be" and “dad-to-be" printed on them.

In addition to Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar is known for her work in shows such as Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She has also participated in and won the reality show Bigg Boss 12.