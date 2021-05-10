Shilpa Shetty, Whose Family Has COVID, Writes: 'It's OK To Take A Break From Social Media'

Shilpa Shetty said it was important for us to be fit enough to help others (Image: @theshilpashetty)

Actress Shilpa Shetty found herself in the midst of a COVID-19 nightmare after several members of her family tested positive for the virus last week. Explaining the importance of self-care during these testing times, the 45-year-old said it was alright to take some time off from social media for one's well-being.

In a photo that features her practising yoga, Shilpa added a quote by American writer Audre Lorde that said, "Self-care is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation." Along with the photo, the actress penned an emotional note to all her followers asking them to take care of their mental health.

Shilpa wrote, "If you're feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it's okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling COVID-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!"

Shilpa's post appears to have resonated with fans who wished her strength and flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Read Shilpa's message here:

Shilpa had recently announced that her daughter Samisha, son Viaan, husband Raj Kundra, her mother Sunanda Shetty and Raj Kundra's parents tested positive for COVID-19. Two staff members of the Kundra-Shetty household are also battling the disease.

"The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice," Shilpa said in an Instagram post, adding that she had tested negative.

Read the complete note here:

Despite the bleak development, the family seems to be keeping their spirits up. For instance, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Shilpa was gifted with a special video that Viaan-Raj had made for her. Sharing it, she wrote, "Son Day Bingeing on what my son Viaan-Raj made me for Mother's Day. Can't stop beaming. Such a joy. This is the silver lining."

Shilpa -- who rose to fame with films such as Dhadkan and Rishtey -- married entrepreneur Raj Kundra in 2009. The Celebrity Big Brother winner will be seen next in the films, Nikamma and Hungama 2.