Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi And Pranitha Subhash Fly To Manali For Hungama 2

Shilpa Shetty is back at work and how. The actress is all set to resume shooting for Priyadarshan's comedy film Hungama 2. On Sunday, Shilpa Shetty posted a picture from her work diaries on her Instagram profile. The picture features Shilpa Shetty along with her film's co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. All the actors can be seen wearing masks as they pose outside a chartered plane. Shilpa Shetty captioned her post: "And we're off. Time for some Hungama in Manali." She added the hashtags #hungama2 #confusionunlimited #shootmode #safetyfirst #poweron #backtowork #workdiaries and #takeoff to her post.

Sharing the same picture on his Instagram profile, Meezaan wrote: "We out! Hungama 2. Manali calling." Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty, who shot a special video in August, shared a post from her work diaries earlier and she wrote about "getting back to work #NewNormal" in a lengthy Instagram post. She wrote: "The best way to make peace with any situation is to gradually adapt to the changes. So, after a 5-month hiatus, I shot for something special, an act for Ganesh Chaturthi as a humble dedication to all our frontline warriors. I wanted to do something special in my own way for the ones who have been working relentlessly to help curb the situation and restore normalcy with their best foot forward. So, all the necessary precautions were taken and all the guidelines met by the small team who made it happen."

Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.