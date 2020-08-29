National Sports Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty, 'Never Too Old To Learn' A New Sport, Did Pretty Well At This One

Shilpa Shetty in a still from her video (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is also a yoga expert and a fitness enthusiast, celebrated the spirit of National Sports Day on August 29 with a throwback video. Shilpa, who said one is "never too old to learn" a new sport, revealed she picked up archery during one of her travels in the past. Shilpa revealed, she keeps pushing herself to try new things in order to inspire her kids to develop an interest in fitness and sports: "Kids learn best when they see us doing what we ask them to do. So, back in those days when outdoor activities were a part of our lives, I decided to learn a new sport, archery on a trip... (never too old to learn) not bad for a beginner, must say," Shilpa captioned her throwback video. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are parents to a son named Viaan and daughter Samisha.

"As our Fit India Movement completes a successful year today on National Sports Day, I would like to encourage parents to encourage not just the little ones to learn something new, but even themselves... regularly," Shilpa added to her post. Here, take a look:

Viaan often features in Shilpa Shetty's Instagram entries. Here's when she thanked him for helping her keep the "inner child is still alive."

Earlier, Shilpa had shared a family work-out video, revealing how tries to inculcate a sense of discipline in Viaan: "Oftentimes when Raj Kundra and I work-out in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha in February this year. Samisha was born via surrogacy and celebrated her half birthday in August.