National Sports Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty, 'Never Too Old To Learn' A New Sport, Did Pretty Well At This One

Highlights
- Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback video
- Shilpa said she picked up archery on a trip
- "Not bad for a beginner," she captioned her post
Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is also a yoga expert and a fitness enthusiast, celebrated the spirit of National Sports Day on August 29 with a throwback video. Shilpa, who said one is "never too old to learn" a new sport, revealed she picked up archery during one of her travels in the past. Shilpa revealed, she keeps pushing herself to try new things in order to inspire her kids to develop an interest in fitness and sports: "Kids learn best when they see us doing what we ask them to do. So, back in those days when outdoor activities were a part of our lives, I decided to learn a new sport, archery on a trip... (never too old to learn) not bad for a beginner, must say," Shilpa captioned her throwback video. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are parents to a son named Viaan and daughter Samisha.
"As our Fit India Movement completes a successful year today on National Sports Day, I would like to encourage parents to encourage not just the little ones to learn something new, but even themselves... regularly," Shilpa added to her post. Here, take a look:
A child's mind and body are like wet clay. So, I believe it is imperative that we introduce our kids to as many sporting activities as is possible. It helps inculcate sportsman spirit, a sense of healthy competition, ample physical activity, and is a good way to build an appetite. Also, once they take a liking to a sport and develop the habit of experimenting with other sporting activities, it helps them stay active well into their adulthood too. But, kids learn best when they see us doing what we ask them to do. So, back in those days when outdoor activities were a part of our lives🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️, I decided to learn a new sport, archery 🏹 on a trip... (never too old to learn) not bad for a beginner, must say 😎😋 As our Fit India Movement completes a successful year today on National Sports Day, I would like to encourage parents to encourage not just the little ones to learn something new, but even themselves... regularly. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho 💪🏼 ~ @kiren.rijiju @fitindiaoff @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #FitIndiaMovement #RunForIndia #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #NationalSportsDay #Workout #fitness #healthy #StayFit #StayActive #StayHealthy
Viaan often features in Shilpa Shetty's Instagram entries. Here's when she thanked him for helping her keep the "inner child is still alive."
Our youth is spent in shaping us for the life ahead... education, career, friendships, relationships, heartbreaks, and so much more. All of this - more or less - is common to most of us. But, as the years go by, we unlearn some things and learn some more. Maturity and pragmatism takes over our vulnerability and trust. Our experiences are unique to each one of us and they make us who we become eventually. I truly believe that our childhood & youth are given to us as tools, to shape our latter years purely through our own decisions & learnings. While it's important to be practical & wise, it's also crucial to have that zeal & enthusiasm intact within. To be curious about something new and look at the world with a glint of hope in your eyes... is what makes life beautiful. Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul... For that, I'm really happy that my inner child is still alive 🌈❤️ . . . . . #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #HappinessIsAStateOfMind #blessed #gratitude #happiness #zenmode
Earlier, Shilpa had shared a family work-out video, revealing how tries to inculcate a sense of discipline in Viaan: "Oftentimes when Raj Kundra and I work-out in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around."
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don't have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha in February this year. Samisha was born via surrogacy and celebrated her half birthday in August.