Shilpa Shetty In Blockbuster Throwback With Her Grandmother And Cousins

Shilpa Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

On the occasion of Grandparent's Day, Shilpa Shetty has treated her Insta family to a major throwback picture featuring her grandmother and cousins. In the image, she can be seen posing for the camera in a white tank top and jeans, while her grandmother can be seen talking to her mother, Sunanda Shetty. The actress also shared a family photo featuring her mother, Raj Kundra's parents and her kids - Viaan and Samisha. The image seems to be from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, as in the background, we can see the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Sharing the post, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, and a little warmer. True, isn't it? They are the best kind of grown-ups we all love having around. Their wisdom, their stories, their recipes, their love & affection are so special... these memories bring about a warm & fuzzy feeling. If you have your grandparents around, go & give them a TIGHT HUG (and a kiss )." Soon after she shared a post, her sister Shamita Shetty commented, "Awww amma.. what a beautiful pic," followed by heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

On Friday, she celebrated her husband Raj Kundra's 47th birthday. Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle, and along with it, she wrote a sweet note that read, "For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call 'mine', For your loving & goofy ways...I'm thankful that you're my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie Here's wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance... always".

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is currently recovering from a leg injury. She broke her leg while shooting her debut web show Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it also features Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.